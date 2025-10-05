Busy times for CHS Agriculture students

On Monday, 8 September, they visited a local farm to complete their Farm Case Study unit, learning about the enterprises on the farm and how it’s managed for profit and sustainability. “Thanks to Jimmy for his time and knowledge,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.

