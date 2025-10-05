Busy times for CHS Agriculture students
On Monday, 8 September, they visited a local farm to complete their Farm Case Study unit, learning about the enterprises on the farm and how it’s managed for profit and sustainability. “Thanks to Jimmy for his time and knowledge,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
Latest News
Amazing athletes
Condobolin Public School students Quade Peterson, Thomas Leslie and Chad [...]
Busy times for CHS Agriculture students
On Monday, 8 September, they visited a local farm to [...]
Passion for Photography
Condobolin Public School Photography Passion and Potential Group got crafty [...]
Brooklyn places 2nd
Congratulations to Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School students Brooklyn [...]
Students enjoy three day trip to Canberra
Compiled by Hayley Egan Tullibigeal Central School students from years [...]
A memorable Australian Naggers Cup
Condobolin Sports Club Golf Saturday, we had a good crowd [...]