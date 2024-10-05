Burrawang bloodlines triumph at National Show
By Anne Coffey
This year the Dorper Sheep Society of Australia’s National Show and Sale returned to Dubbo on the 5th and 6th of September.
Deep Dale Dorpers won the Supreme White Dorper Exhibit with their 14-month-old Deepdale 230761. He was son of Burrawang 211222 and Burrawang 160790 and was also sashed Senior Grand Champion White Dorper ram.
Burrawang Stud took home the ribbons for Senior Champion White Dorper Ewe, Grand Champion White Dorper Ewe, Junior Reserve Champion White Dorper Ewe and Senior Reserve Champion Dorper Ewe.
“Huge congratulations to everyone’s success at the show, particularly both Tullinga and Deepdale Dorpers, we are very pleased and excited to see the Burrawang genetics carrying on and going well for our clients. We consistently hear and experience how our sheep breed through true to type and are very pleased with the results from last week’s show,” Grace Hadley from Burrawang Dorper and White Dorper Stud said.
Tullinga Dorper Stud Condobolin was crowned most successful White Dorper Exhibitor with prizes, among others for White Dorper Ram 6 Tooth & Over, Reserve Champion White Dorper Ewe and White Dorper Ram 4 Tooth.
Hamish Wald, Tullinga Stud Principal was very happy with their first time entering the show. “A huge thank you to the Organisers, Stewards and Judges for all their work at the Australian National Dorper and White Dorper show in Dubbo.”
“We had a great first show winning many ribbons, ending as most successful White Dorper exhibitor.
“Congratulations to Burrawang Dorper and White Dorper Stud for Grand Champion White Ewe and Deepdale Dorper for White Dorper Supreme Exhibit.”
