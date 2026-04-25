Building risk of pest pressure in Lucerne

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

The Mixed Farming Systems Project long term lucerne trial responded well to rainfall in March.

“Ideal conditions and relief from the summer heat will increase the risk to lucerne pastures with continued storms and variability in weather that the Condobolin Region is experiencing. As we head towards a change in the season. CWFS agronomy and technical field office staff are on the lookout and monitoring lucerne pastures as they recover for; Lucerne Flea, Red Legged earth mites, Blue green Aphids, Spotted Alfalfa aphid, Cutworm and budworm,” a post on the Central West Farming Systems Facebook Page read.

“What are you seeing in your lucerne paddocks?

“All these pests are primed to be looking for new growth of lucerne, with damage such as severe defoliation of growing points, or suppresses growth in seedlings and mature plants. So as the plants recover from the stress of hot dry summer and continued dry autumn drought conditions, there is some susceptibility to these pastures if the season turns to drought recovery conditions.

“What resources can you use to help you in the paddock?

“Whilst there is no specific lucerne ute guides for Central West NSW, there are some useful industry resources for producers to help monitor your lucerne pastures this autumn with helpful visual photos, symptom descriptions and management options for lucerne pests.”