Bucks sought for Goat Reference Herd

Bucks are being sought for the NSW Department of Primary Industries’ (NSW DPI) goat reference herd at the Condobolin Agricultural Research and Advisory Station.

The herd was established for the Measured Goats Project and is set to expand with the first drop of kids due at the end of July.

They are currently seeking bucks for the second joining in November 2024.

This is a great way to get involved and gain benefits for your business by nominating a sire (Kalahari or Boer) to be purchased from your stud to be included. His progeny will be benchmarked against other bucks’ progeny from other meat breeds.

Condobolin Research Station, host of the Measured Goats Project, has also been undergoing major infrastructure development to facilitate world class research.

“This highlights the NSW Government’s commitment to the goat industry,” the Measured Goats Project Update (July 2024) said.

“Recently new yards have been built and installed by Flinn Design. The yards got their first proper workout at pregnancy scanning.

“These yards will allow low-stress stock handling as well as facilitating all the experimental needs. Features include, Holland stocklift, Pratley 5-way auto drafter, multiple races and bugle style force yards.”

The Measured Goats project will provide an invaluable source of information for commercial producers and buck breeders. This multi-party co-investment will make a significant contribution to improving the adoption of KIDPLAN breeding values and hence the rate of genetic gain in the Australian goatmeat industry.

The Measured Goats project is a collaborative Research and Development project co-funded by NSW DPI, Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA), Animal Genetics and Breeding Unit (AGBU) and the Commonwealth Government through the MLA Donor Company (MDC). This project is supported by Western Local Land Services (WLLS), Goat Industry Research, Development and Adoption Committee (GIRDAC) and Goat Industry Council Association (GICA).

Three breeds (Rangeland, Reds, Boer) will be managed together at the Condobolin Agricultural Research and Advisory Station.

High quality data will be recorded on important traits for profitability such as growth traits, reproduction, carcase and faecal egg count. New traits will also be recorded such as horn/poll status, coat colour, temperament, and conformation.

All animals will be genotyped for pedigree.

This will provide genetic linkage to the KIDPLAN database for breeders who are interested in becoming involved.

To stay up to date with what’s happening in the Measured Goats Project or for more information about nominating a sire, visit the Measured Goats webpage. The Measured Goats Project is made possible through a strategic partnership between the NSW DPI and MLA, demonstrating their shared vision for progressing the Australian goatmeat industry.