Brody awarded a life changing Bert Evans Apprentice Scholarship

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin’s Brody O’Bryan apprenticeship journey exemplifies resilience and dedication in the face of personal challenges.

From struggling with ADHD and travelling 200 kilometres just to get to TAFE, to now establishing himself as an Agricultural Mechanical Technology apprentice at Equipment and Service Co, Brody is not letting hardships get in the way of his training.

With the support of Bert Evans Apprentice Scholarships, first year apprentices facing hardship are given the financial leg up they need to invest in their learning, whether it’s through the purchase of tools, investment in travel and accommodation for studies or treatment of disabilities to help them continue their training.

With the support of his scholarship, Brody can use the funds to alleviate cost-of-living pressures and invest in essential items for his education and skill development. The financial support also helps pay for the cost of accommodation and food while he travels for his studies.

“Overall, the Bert Evans Apprenticeship Scholarship has helped take the financial pressure of me as well as my mum to complete my four-year apprenticeship. It will aid me in being successful in achieving my dream of becoming an agricultural diesel mechanic,” he explained.

“I went through years of struggle to understand my diagnosis, starting medication and the breakup of my parents. My hardships have affected me in many ways. I have found it difficult to communicate and it had a big effect on me, mental and emotionally.

“Receiving the Bert Evans Apprenticeship scholarship has assisted me with my apprenticeship in many ways. It allowed me to buy my own tools, pay for fuel to travel to and from work and TAFE.

“It has helped significantly because I live in a remote, rural town where I do not have access to a TAFE campus that provides the course required for my apprenticeship and therefore, I need to travel to TAFE in Dubbo which is over 200 kilometres away.

“The scholarship helps with the cost of accommodation and food while I am at TAFE as well as buy tools like protective boots and safety equipment to carry out my daily duties safely while at work.

“It has helped significantly because I am so far away, and I have to stay overnight for a week and it’s really helped.”

In his apprenticeship, Brody repairs tractors, ploughs, air seeders, combine harvesters and other combine harvesters, in addition to maintaining the workshop.

Valued at $5,000 per year for up to three years, the scholarships support apprentices’ studies by funding tools, learning resources, additional training courses and other education-related items.

Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education Steve Whan said apprentices are the future backbones of the workforce and those facing hardship are getting a leg up to invest in their VET journey.

“By lowering the barriers to training and improving access to learning tools and resources, we can improve learner outcomes and apprenticeship completion rates in the state. Cost of living is always a challenge for apprentices, it’s particularly hard if the apprentice faces other disadvantages in their journey,” Minister Whan stated.

“This scholarship can be a real help for an apprentice who might otherwise not make it through their program, setting them on a path to a great life and financial stability.”

Established in 2014, the $2.25 million scholarship program supports 150 apprentices and target apprentices every year from a diverse range of cohorts, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander apprentices, apprentices with a disability, women in non-traditional trades, mature-aged learners and apprentices from regional NSW.

The scholarships are named in honour of the late Mr Bert Evans AO who championed apprentices, skills development and vocational education and training across the state.

Applications for this year’s Bert Evans Apprentice Scholarships are open until the 19 September.