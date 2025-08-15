Broc conquers Yellow Mountain

By Melissa Blewitt

Broc Grabham has taken out the 2025 Yellow Mountain Cross Country.

He was closely followed by Nathan Trigg and Joshua Harris. Nathan Brochtrup (fourth), James Staniforth (fifth), Jacob Peacock (sixth), Corey Banks (seventh), Regan Skelton (eighth), Ashley Stokes (ninth) and Todd McCarten (10th) rounded out the top 10 positions.

Broc’s total time for the event was 5:26:29. Nathan rode home in 5:29:15 and Joshua’s overall result was 5:33:09.

Broc will have his named etched onto the Col O’Hara Memorial Trophy.

In the 250cc category, Ryan Carey was the winner, with Stuart McWilliam second, and Zachary Manwaring third.

The top three placegetters in the 250cc to 450cc category, were Joshua Harris, Luke Chellas and Samuel Dun.

In the 450cc section, Broc Grabham took home first place, with Nathan Trigg (second) and James Staniforth (third).

Nathan Brochtrup won the Over 45 Years division, while James Wallace was second and Dean Rann was third.

In the Over 35 Years section, Corey Banks claimed first place, with Samuel Mawbey (second) and John Payten (third).

In the Ladies category, Jade Chellas was first, Tabitha Newcomb second, and Emma-Jayne Williams, third.

This year the Condo 750 also offered a free entry to their race for the fastest rookie (one who completed yellow mountain quickest that hasn’t done 750 before). This was won by Nathan Trigg, who took out second overall. The Condo Auto Sports Club and Tottenham Motorcycle Club congratulated everyone who rode and conquered the Mountain.

Yellow Mountain Cross Country is a motorbike enduro ride which is run between Tottenham and Condobolin or vice versa each year. The event is always run on the first weekend in August.