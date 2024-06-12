Brilliant Boccia playing

Condobolin High School Support Unit students competed at the School Sport Unit Boccia competition held in Dubbo on Tuesday, 28 May, where they secured second spot. They finished the competition in equal first, but on a countback placed second. There was a mere three points in it, and the team only just missed out on getting to State level. “We are so incredibly proud of all our students – they competed hard and fair. And they represented themselves and our school brilliantly,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Boccia is a target game requiring players to lob as many of their balls as close to a target ball as possible. Boccia is a modified version of the game Bocce, which was founded in the Roman Empire during ancient times. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.