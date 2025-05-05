Brianna attends AgShows NSW event as State Finalist

Compiled by Hayley Egan

Brianna Pilon was a State Finalist in the The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman 2025. She is representing the Weethalle Show Society (Zone 7).

Brianna works as a Primary school teacher at St Francis Xavier School in Lake Cargelligo. She graduated in 2024 with a Bachelor of Education and an Honours offer.

Growing up, she assisted her father, stewarding poultry, at the local Agricultural Show and now serves as a Pickles and Preserves Steward. She is actively involved in her community as a member of both Weethalle and Lake Cargelligo Show Societies, as well as through farming, sports, and local events.

Passionate about education, rural farming, and networking, Brianna sees the competition as an opportunity to represent her community while growing personally and professionally. She looks forward to connecting with like-minded people who will inspire and support her in empowering the next generation’s involvement in agriculture and rural communities.

On Wednesday 9th April, Brianna attended an event in Sydney held by AgShows NSW to celebrate the future of their Agricultural Shows.

“AgShows NSW proudly hosted 80 guests in Sydney to officially welcome the 15 incredible Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman State Finalists for 2025!” read a post on the AgShows NSW Facebook page.

“These young women represented themselves and their show societies with pride, grace and passion — a true credit to their communities and the future of our industry.

“A huge thank you to Dom Wyse, Paris Capell, Emily Barton, and Sarah Perkins (Queensland Country Life Showgirl 2024) for hosting the evening and leading a thoughtful and inspiring Q&A session with the finalists.

•ABOVE: Brianna Pilon (far left in green dress) was a State Finalist in The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman 2025. She is representing the Weethalle Show Society (Zone 7).

“We were also honoured to have Robyn Clubb AM as our guest speaker — thank you for sharing your powerful story and the incredible opportunities this competition has afforded you over the years.” the post continued.

“A big shoutout to Phil Lemieux and David Withers of PSC Insurance for their continued support and sponsorship of the Zone Finals.

“And thank you to the representatives from the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW — Susan Wakeford, Kane Gerrets, Paige Cape and Paul Bowd — for attending and showing your valued support!

“It was an inspiring night full of connection, celebration and community spirit. The future of our AgShows is bright.” the post concluded.

On Sunday 13th April, The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman for 2025 was announced at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

Unfortunately, Brianna was not selected. The winner is Cassandra Bush from Cootamundra and runner up is Sophie Cargill from Dubbo.

Information and Images sourced from AgShows NSW Facebook page and Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Facebook page.