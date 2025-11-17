Brayden and Leah receive awards

Congratulations to Tullibigeal Central School students Brayden and Leah for their awards in the CWA Junior Short Stories “Lost in Space” competition. Brayden came first and Leah was second. Great job! Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.

