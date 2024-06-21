Braith shares culture with students

As part of National Reconciliation Week, Braith Sloane (BELOW) and other Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students from Newington College (ABOVE) ventured over to Wyvern Preparatory on Friday, 31 May to perform a traditional dance. Braith is a former Condobolin High School student, who has made the move to Sydney to follow his rugby league dreams. After performing the dance, Braith and his fellow students stayed to have chat with Year Six students. “Students big and small discussed everything from their journey to the College from small country towns to the unique skill of didgeridoo playing, the meaning of their totems and of course a shared love of rugby,” a post on the Newington College Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Newington College Facebook Page.