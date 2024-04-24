Brad wins well

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday 13th April, we played the April monthly medal sponsored by Gordon Phillips and in memory of Bobby Matheson. Thanks for your support.

Winner of A grade was Brad Hurley with 66 nett, runner up was Phar Nicholson with 69 nett. B grade winner was Nathan Coe with 64 nett, runner up was Phil Thomas with 67 nett.

Ball comp winners I Myers, G Fyfe, M Taylor, W Dargin, E Coe, B Richards and S Beattie 73 nett c/b was the cutoff.

NTPs all grades K Lynch, no. 9 K Lynch and M Hanlon, no. 11 D Spathis and I Myers, no. 17 W Dargin and P Thomas.

LCD lucky Rusty was there.

Plenty of Opens on the horizon, nominate for Forbes ASAP as it will fill, Young and Cobar are the first two Sundays in May.

Our Open is the 19th May, we are looking for a couple of Ntp sponsors for that day, if you wish to help let me know.

There will also be a couple of working bees before our open, so please free up a few hours to assist when the time comes.

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen.