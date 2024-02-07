Bonnie Merritt named 2024 Lachlan Shire Citizen of the Year

Friday (26 January) community members from across the Shire gathered in Lake Cargelligo at the Sail and Power Boat Club for a hearty breakfast before the commencement of the official Lachlan Shire Local Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony.

When the event commenced, Josie King delivered the Welcome to Country and John Payne conducted a smoking ceremony for those in attendance. Local singer Adam Kerezsy led the Australian National Anthem, and the Lachlan Shire Australia Day Ambassador, Mr Kushaal Vyas, winner of the NSW Premier’s Multicultural Youth Medal and Australian Student Leader of the Year, captivated the crowd with his Australia Day address.

Lachlan Shire Council Mayor, Cr Paul Phillips said, “This year it was terrific to see such a strong field of award nominations, and so many people at the event. Australia Day is a great opportunity to publicly recognise our locals for their contributions to the community and their achievements. We also welcomed nine new Australian citizens in a formal ceremony at the event”.

The Lachlan Shire Local Australia Day Award recipients for 2024 are:

•Citizen of the Year – Bonnie Merritt.

•Young Citizen of the Year – Jack and Joe Fitzgerald.

•Environmental Citizen of the Year – Robert Johnson.

•Australia Day Award for Community Service – Helen Atkinson.

•Event of the Year – Born to Read Condobolin and Milby Sports Gymkhana.

•Sportsperson of the Year – Elly Jane Ireland.

Lachlan Shire Council would like to say congratulations to all nominees and recipients and thank you to those who took the time to nominate someone for an Australia Day Award.

Image Credits: Adam Kerezsy.