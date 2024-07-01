Bonding through language
In a first for Lake Cargelligo Central School, on Monday 3rd June 6 EAL (English as an additional language or dialect) students travelled to Condobolin High School to network and meet students from Condobolin.
The students participated in language games, built friendships and language skills while teachers collaborated about teaching strategies, assessments, and classroom enhancements.
It was wonderful to see the interactions, exchanging conversations and best of all, having a feast of traditional cultural foods. The students all had a wonderful day networking with peers.
Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Participating in drills
Trundle Central School Year 9/10 students have been participating in [...]
Bonding through language
In a first for Lake Cargelligo Central School, on Monday [...]
Taking a trip to Forbes
On Friday 7th June, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School travelled [...]
Danielle selected; Cathy wins title
ABOVE: The final of the Condobolin Women’s Bowls Hanicap Singles [...]
Resilient Pastures Field Day examines improved livestock performance
Producers had the opportunity to see the region’s best performing [...]
WSSA Cross Country
Congratulations to the eight Tottenham Central School primary students who [...]