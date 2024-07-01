Bonding through language

In a first for Lake Cargelligo Central School, on Monday 3rd June 6 EAL (English as an additional language or dialect) students travelled to Condobolin High School to network and meet students from Condobolin.

The students participated in language games, built friendships and language skills while teachers collaborated about teaching strategies, assessments, and classroom enhancements.

It was wonderful to see the interactions, exchanging conversations and best of all, having a feast of traditional cultural foods. The students all had a wonderful day networking with peers.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.