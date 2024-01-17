Blood, Sweat And Beers Win A Third Title

Blood, Sweat and Beers have won the Willow Bend Sports Centre 2877 Mixed Indoor Tri-Sports title for an impressive third time.

Teams in Tri-Sports contest a series of three sports, Netball, soccer, and volleyball. In 2023, The Underdogs and Blood, Sweat and Beers contested the Tri-Sports Grand Final, which was held at Willow Bend Sports Centre 2877 on Wednesday, 13 December.

The Underdogs got the lead early and didn’t let it go in the netball clash. A close third quarter seen Blood, Sweat and Beers come within a goal but some strong defence and shooting secured them the game one win.

Soccer proved to be another tight game to start with, but once Blood, Sweat and Beers snagged the first goal they weren’t letting up. They grabbed a second goal to secure a 2-0 win for game two.

This meant the contest game down to the final sport of volleyball. It came down to who could get the momentum and keep it the longest.

Blood, Sweat and Beers took the first set 15 to 7. The Underdogs found their groove and took the second set with the same score line (15-7).

The third and final set was a back-and-forth affair in score lines until a five serve streak from Ryan Edwards grabbed the lead and put them within two points of the win.

A fight back from The Underdogs just wasn’t enough with Blood, Sweat and Beers securing the win and a three peat for Tri-Sports! The final set score was 15 to 6.

Best and Fairest for the competition went to Matthew Smith. Harrison Thomas was named as Best on Finals. Jonathon Manvell collected Player of the Final.

“Congratulations to all teams involved in this year’s competition!” Willow Bend Sports Centre 2877 Manager Brayden Davis said.

“We hope to see you all back again in 2024.”