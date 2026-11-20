Bland Shire Celebrate 15 Years of Evolution Mining

Bland Shire Mayor Lisa Minogue and Acting General Manager Raymond Sexton recently joined Evolution Mining’s Cowal Gold Operation for a special event recognising 15 years of Evolution Mining.

It was an opportunity to acknowledge the longstanding relationship between Evolution Mining and Bland Shire Council, and the important role that working together plays in supporting the region.

Over the years, Evolution Mining Cowal Gold Operation has contributed to employment opportunities, supported local businesses and contractors, attracted families to the area and helped create opportunities throughout the community.

“Council values its relationship with Evolution Mining and the ongoing communication, collaboration and support that help strengthen our region.” a post on the Bland Shire Council Facebook page read.

During the visit, Council was also presented with a commemorative silver coin to mark the occasion, which will be proudly displayed in the Council foyer. Mayor Minogue and Raymond also enjoyed a tour of the mine site, providing an opportunity to learn more about the operation and the people behind it.

The theme A Legacy Built Together is a reminder that regional success is built through partnerships, shared opportunities and a commitment to our local community.

Source and Image Credits: Bland Shire Council Facebook page.