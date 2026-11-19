Bland Shire backs call for regional water infrastructure investment

By Melissa Blewitt

Bland Shire Council has backed calls for increased investment in regional water and sewerage infrastructure, highlighting the importance of reliable and affordable services for communities including West Wyalong and Ungarie.

The council is supporting the Regional Water Action Plan, developed by Local Government NSW and the Water Directorate, which calls on the NSW Government to strengthen water security, address ageing infrastructure and provide long-term funding certainty for regional councils.

Bland Shire Mayor Lisa Minogue said water security was one of the most important issues facing rural communities, with reliable services essential for residents, businesses, agriculture and future development.

“Water is at the heart of everything we do in our region. It supports our residents, businesses, agricultural sector and local industries, while also enabling future housing and economic growth,” Cr Minogue said.

She said the cost of maintaining and upgrading water and sewerage infrastructure continued to rise, placing pressure on regional councils responsible for delivering essential services.

“As a rural council, we understand the importance of maintaining reliable water and sewerage services, but the cost of renewing and upgrading infrastructure continues to grow,” she said.

“Regional communities need long-term support and investment to ensure these essential services remain affordable, reliable and sustainable into the future.”

The action plan identifies several priorities for regional water services, including increased infrastructure investment, support for regional water utilities, improved drinking water quality and workforce development.

It also calls for more sustainable funding arrangements to help regional councils maintain essential services and plan for future needs.

Cr Minogue said Bland Shire Council welcomed the plan’s focus on strengthening regional water security and ensuring councils had the resources to continue delivering reliable services.

Water and sewerage infrastructure is important to the long-term sustainability of communities across Bland Shire, supporting existing households and businesses while helping accommodate future housing and economic growth.

Residents can find further information about the Regional Water Action Plan through Local Government NSW.