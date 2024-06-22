Biology students attend ecology excursion
In week Four of Term Two, Year 11 Biology Lachlan Access Program students from Condobolin High School, Ungarie Central School, and Lake Cargelligo Central School participated in an exciting two-day ecology fieldwork experience. This event took place at Condobolin High School, delivered by visitors from Petaurus Education and at the Lake Cowal Conservation Centre. “During the experience, students learned to collect a range of ecological data, including information about plant and animal species, soil and water,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “They used this data to understand the relationships between the living and non-living components of the environment. “At Condobolin High School, we are proud to offer our students opportunities that enable them to learn and apply their knowledge outside the classroom,” the post concluded. Image Credits: Condobolin High School, Facebook Page.
