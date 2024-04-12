Billy gets selected

On Friday 22nd March, Tullibigeal Central School students Billy, Sonny and Kayden went to Parkes to trial for the PSSA Western Region AFL team. Congratulations to Billy (left) who made the team and will now play at the State Carnoival at Albury in May. Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central Schools Facebook page.

