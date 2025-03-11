Bernadette recognised

Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon & Co’s Bernadette Binnie has won the 2024 Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association Ltd (ALPA) photo competition. Her entry, “Silence before the storm’, of KMWL Carcoar agent and auctioneer, Ryan Browne, was selected as the winner from a talented field of entries. Since then, the image has been published in the ALPA report, along with several of Bernadette’s other KMWL entries and will continue to be used in ALPA advertising and publications throughout 2025.

BELOW: 2024 ALPA Photo Competition winner: Bernadette Binnie, Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon & Co – ‘Silence before the storm’. Image Credit: Bernadette Binnie.