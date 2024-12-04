Bernadette is a lucky winner

Residents came out in force to see who would win the $2,000 major prize in the Condobolin Chamber of Commerce Shop Local Campaign draw on Friday, 29 November.

Bernadette Crouch was the lucky winner of the major prize, with six other locals claiming the minor draws. All winners had to be in attendance to claim their reward.

Sarah Baxter took home second prize of $1,000, while Bev Laneyrie ($750), Chelsea Vane-Tempest ($500), Tegan Keen ($500), Linda McCarten ($250) and Alese Keen (Scooter donated by Don Lark Motorcycles) claimed the minor draws. Several unlucky people missed out after not being there to collect the prize on the night.

The money prizes were given as Why Leave Town Cards, which will be spent locally at participating stores. Maz (Marion Saunders – Maz Lifestyle and design) drew out the lucky winners.

Organisers thanked all the people who made the event the success that it was, including the sponsors of the event.

“Thank you for coming out tonight to support local and small business in Condobolin,” Condobolin Chamber of Commerce Chairperson Vicki Hanlon said on the night.

“A special thanks to those businesses who have offered extended trading hours and hospitality tonight, without you this event would not be possible.

“Thank you to the following businesses who supported the smaller draws over the last three weeks, it was much appreciated – Gallery 104, The Hall, EvvE Collective, Leanne’s Hairdressing, Vane-Tempest Bros, Condobolin Newsagency, Betta Home Living, Condobolin Post Office, Affordable Furniture, Progress Printing and Chamens Supa IGA.

“The sponsors for the major draws were: Inland Petroleum, Chamens Supa IGA, Allegro Concepts, Mineral Hill Mine, Lachlan Agencies, Don Lark Motorcycles, Fletchers International and Condo Quality Meats. Thank you so much for your generosity.

“I would like to give a very special thank you to Robyn Ryan, who is the Manager of Tourism for Lachlan Shire, who was the architect of the Condo Festival and should be congratulated for her tireless work. She has gone above and beyond her job to bring this to fruition. She has been great to work with, as has her assistant Ashleigh, so please put your hands together to show your appreciation.”