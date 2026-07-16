Benji Named Champion at the Western PSSA Golf Trials
Congratulations to Trundle Junior Golfer Benji Wu who was champion at the Western PSSA Golf Trials at Wellington on Friday 26th June. Benji will now repesent Western Sport at Tamworth in August. Well done Benji! Source and Image Credit: Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.
Latest News
Touch Football Team win Knockout
Congratulations to the Tullamore Central School Touch Football team who [...]
Students Enjoy Creative Arts Day
Tullibigeal Central School students had a fantastic day on Thursday [...]
Benji Named Champion at the Western PSSA Golf Trials
Congratulations to Trundle Junior Golfer Benji Wu who was champion [...]
Tullamore Bowling & Citizens Club among funding recipients
Media Release Parkes Shire Council is excited to announce the [...]
Students Travel to Parkes for Secondary Reward Excursion
On Monday 29th June, Trundle Central School had the secondary [...]
Trundle Central School win School Programs Award
By Hayley Egan On Wednesday 1st July, Trundle Central School's [...]