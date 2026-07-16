Benji Named Champion at the Western PSSA Golf Trials

Congratulations to Trundle Junior Golfer Benji Wu who was champion at the Western PSSA Golf Trials at Wellington on Friday 26th June. Benji will now repesent Western Sport at Tamworth in August. Well done Benji! Source and Image Credit: Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.

Last Updated: 14/07/2026By

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