Be Road Ready for Harvest Field Day

Farmers, contract harvesters, truck drivers, transport companies, pilots and agricultural machinery retailers are invited to attend this year’s Be Road Ready for Harvest Field Day on Thursday, 8 August at the Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange.

Breakfast will be provided from 7.30am, with the official program kicking off at 8am. There will be a hands-on machinery display and other interactive activities from 10.30am.

Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils’ Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, said that this year’s event will focus on the rules and regulations for safely and legally moving agricultural vehicles, combinations and trucks on the road.

“This year we will be discussing conditional registration, notices, access, fatigue, load restraint and much more. There will also be a deep dive into dimensions, signage and other travel conditions.

“Safety and compliance during harvest is very important. Operators need to be aware of their responsibilities and ensure that all warning devices and travel requirements are adhered to.

“Regulations are constantly changing and events like this are important to ensure people are up to date on what’s required before the upcoming harvest period,” Ms Suitor said.

Registration is free but spaces are limited, so get in quick. Register via the Parkes, Forbes or Lachlan Shire Councils’ Facebook pages or this link: https://forms.office.com/r/akBJumLfwD

“We’ll also be running four satellite events to provide the same information to more farmers across the three local government areas. You can register for these events using the above link,” Ms Suitor said.

The satellite events will be held on:

•Tuesday 27 August at Tottenham War Memorial Hall from 7.30am – 10.15am

•Wednesday 28 August at the Parkes Show Farmer’s Day from 1.30pm – 3.45pm

•Thursday 29 August at Wirrinya Community Hall from 7.30am – 10.15am

Friday 30 August at Bogan Gate Memorial Hall from 7.30am – 10.15am

Press Release.