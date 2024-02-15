Award winners
The Condobolin RSL Pipe Band took part in the Parkes Elvis Festival in January. They had many guests join them for the occasion. The Condobolin RSL Pipe Band also won a 2024 Parkes Elvis Festival Northparkes Mines Street Parade Best Walking Award (BELOW). Image Contributed/Condobolin RSL Pipe Band Facebook Page.
Latest News
Meet local drought adoption officer
2023 CPS Year Six cohort farewelled at a special assembly
Redevelopment of the Bogan Gate General Store
2024 School Leaders announced
Representing Lachlan
