Award winners

The Condobolin RSL Pipe Band took part in the Parkes Elvis Festival in January. They had many guests join them for the occasion. The Condobolin RSL Pipe Band also won a 2024 Parkes Elvis Festival Northparkes Mines Street Parade Best Walking Award (BELOW). Image Contributed/Condobolin RSL Pipe Band Facebook Page.

