Autumn Business House Bowls competition now on

Condobolin Sports Club Men’s Bowls

Last Thursday the first round of the Autumn Business House Bowls comp kicked off, Foodworks won the day with Lachlan Agencies 1 the Lucky Winners and Logan’s Bobcats the Lucky Losers, thanks to the Waller family for sponsoring the night. On the field, Froggy Ag beat Logan’s Bobcats, Spot 4 beat Bridge Club, Boona 1 beat Condo Taxis, Lachlan Agencies 1 beat Happy Daze, Concrete Yard Gurus beat Holy Moses, Foodworks beat Brayden Davis Personal Training 1, Deevsey beat Sloshies, Swiss Watch Centre tied with Blue Shop, L A 2 beat Googar Grinds, Fireys beat RSL, and BDPT 2 beat Boona 2.

Unfortunately, the second round of the Mid-West Bowls Open Pennants didn’t go quite as planned, both grades headed off to Manildra hoping to reverse the disappointing round one result only to be met by a much superior force. I don’t think we played badly, they played better. Complete humiliation was however averted by (Max) Magic Johnson and his team who managed a draw. In the Fours, Darren Seton, Pete Brasnett, Trevor Thorpe and Dave Carter Jnr were defeated by Bradlee Lamont’s team thirty to eleven, Michael Waller, Grant Davis, Michael Leal and Frank Golya were defeated by Ben Allcorn’s team twenty-eight to eleven, and Andrew Brasnett, Dan Seton, Neil Baxter and Daryl Nairn were defeated by Graham Fliedner’s team twenty-one to eighteen. In the Sevens, Lloyd Merritt, Ian Kelk, Don Jackson and Nick Moody were defeated by Sean Gosper’s team forty-five to twenty-five, Marilyn Seton, Danielle Thompson, Lisa Rosberg and Cathy Thompson were defeated by Ned Kurta’s team twenty three to twelve, and Max Johnson, Michael Coe, Ray Burnes and Brian Tickle drew with Andrew Gosper’s team twenty one all.

The draws are up for the triples and Mixed Pairs.

For the next three weeks I am on a fact finding mission to deepest darkest Borneo so by popular demand and a return to quality journalism, Devonhead has been dragged out of retirement and he/she/it will be compiling the Bowls Notes.

Contributed.