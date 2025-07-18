Authorisation needed

Forestry Corporation is reminding residents to purchase firewood authorisations before collecting wood from State forests.

Recent updates have been made to Forestry Corporation’s online firewood permit page improving the user experience.

The conditions for firewood collection have also been updated and should be understood prior to entering State forests.

The system now distinguishes some locations between pine and native hardwood forests, making firewood collection easier for authorisation holders.

“State forests in NSW continue to offer the public an affordable way of collecting firewood, with authorisations ranging from $8 to $30 per tonne depending on location, with pensioner discounts also available,” Forestry Corporation’s Governance Officer – Forests and Land, Melanie Klootwijk said.

“These prices have remained stable for many years, which is important for regional communities in cooler climates where firewood is essential for heating,” she said.

Authorisations allow the public to collect between one and three tonnes of firewood per visit, depending on the location.

Each selected forest collection area is clearly mapped when applying for an authorisation.

The areas available for firewood collection change each year and are generally areas where timber harvesting has taken place.

Firewood can only be collected from the ground — felling standing trees is strictly prohibited.

Authorisation holders must print maps of the collection areas and carry the map when collecting firewood to avoid confusion and penalty notices up to $200 if found not to be adhering to the permit conditions

Forestry Corporation urges authorisation holders to practice safe chainsaw use and wear protective equipment.

Firewood collection is prohibited during Solid Fuel Fire bans — authorisations cannot be used when a ban is active, even if purchased beforehand.

For more information visit www.forestrycorporation.com.au

Press Release (Forestry Corporation).