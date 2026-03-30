Australian Agriculture – Broadacre Crops
CANOLA
In 2024-25:
•6.8 million tonnes of canola were sold in Australia, 700 thousand tonnes fewer than in 2023-24
•$4.9 billion of canola were sold, an increase of $380 million
•3.7 million hectares of canola were grown, a decrease of 44 thousand hectares
•Businesses selling canola reduced by 8 per cent to 10,205
Western Australia remained the largest canola producing state with 3.0 million tonnes sold, accounting for 44 per cent of total national production sold. New South Wales was the second largest canola producing state, with 1.9 million tonnes sold, closely followed by Victoria with 1.4 million tonnes of canola sold. Western Australia, New South Wales and Victoria combined accounted for 93 per cent of the total canola sold, a slight increase in proportion from the previous year. Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics
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