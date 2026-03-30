Australian Agriculture – Broadacre Crops

WHEAT

In 2024-25:

•34.8 million tonnes of wheat were sold in Australia, a 24 per cent increase compared to 2023-24

•$10.1 billion of wheat were sold, an increase of $1.3 billion

•12.7 million hectares of wheat were grown, an increase of 2.2 million hectares

•Businesses selling wheat reduced by 2 per cent to 19,485

New South Wales produced the largest amount of levied wheat with 13.1 million tonnes sold, 4.7 million tonnes more than in 2023-24. Western Australia was a close second with 12.4 million tonnes, up 4 million tonnes. These two states combined accounted for 73 per cent of Australia’s total levied wheat production.

Moree Surrounds Statistical Area 2 (SA2) in New South Wales was the highest wheat producing region in 2024-25 with 2.1 million tonnes sold, almost tripling production compared to 2023-24. Seven of the top ten SA2 regions for wheat production were in Western Australia. The top eighteen wheat producing SA2s in 2024-25 all increased production from the previous year.

Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics