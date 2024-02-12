Australia Day Celebrations
On Friday 26th January, the town of Tullibigeal celebrated Australia Day. They held a multiple races and competitions with trophies and prizes to be won. Entertainment was by Adam and Albie in the afternoon and Rocket 88 throughout the night. An auction was also held. Source: Mayfield Hotel – Tullibigeal. Photos taken by Amelia O’Reilly sourced from the Mayfield Hotel – Tullibigeal Facebook page.
