Australia Day celebrations in Trundle

On Friday 26th January, Trundle celebrated Australia Day and announced their Australia Day Award winners.

This years nominees for Trundle were: Citizen of the Year – David Morrison, Tracey Farrar and Ashleigh Farrar. Sportsperson of the Year – Isabella Skipworth. Service to the Trundle Community – Trundle Junior Cricket, Trundle Junior Golf, Matthew Aveyard and Jason Maher.

Tracey Farrar was chosen as Citizen of the Year, Isabella Skipworth was chosen as the Sportsperson of the Year and both Trundle Junior Cricket and Trundle Junior Golf were chosen as Service to the Trundle Community.

Source: A Town Like Trundle Facebook page.