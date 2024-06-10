Attending Lower Lachlan Cross Country
Lower Lachlan Cross Country was held at the Tullibigeal Sportsground on Friday 17th May. Students from West Wyalong, Wyalong, Ungarie, Tallimba, Euabalong West, Naradhan and Lake Cargelligo attended the event. Congratulations to Alice and Abi who placed 3rd in their age groups. Ethan and Ivy also finished in the top 6 runners. These students will now compete at the Western Region Cross Country in Orange on Wednesday 12th June 2024. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
