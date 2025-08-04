Ask about fox baiting programs now

Fantastic Mr Fox is crafty, but he’s no match for a group baiting program!

Foxes are an introduced pest species that pose a threat to livestock and our natural environment. Working together with your neighbours is the most effective way to control fox populations on your property and in your local area.

This winter we’re encouraging landholders and their neighbours to get involved.

Baiting is a highly effective method to reduce impacts on your lambs. Baits for the control of foxes are available through your local biosecurity officer.

All landholders participating must be accredited and present their chemical card or arrange for an authorised agent to collect and lay baits on their behalf through our office.

Contact your local biosecurity officer on 1300 795 299 to take part in coordinated baiting in your region.

If you need to update your accreditation, you can do it online for free via www.lls.nsw.gov.au/VPIT

Information sourced from the Central West Local Land Services Facebook Page.