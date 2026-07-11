APVMA review finds new restrictions necessary

By Melissa Blewitt

The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority’s (APVMA) has released its final decision following its review of paraquat and diquat.

The decision was published on Tuesday, 23 June, with farmers and farming bodies expressing reservations and calling for practical solutions.

APVMA CEO Scott Hansen said the reviews applied contemporary risk management frameworks to rigorous scientific investigation of the impacts of paraquat and diquat on human health and the environment.

“Both chemicals remain available for use with significant new restrictions on application rates and permitted uses,” Mr Hansen said.

“To protect users from acute exposure, new restrictions will phase out backpack sprayers and require enclosed mixing and loading systems for all uses, and enhanced personal protection equipment.

“Overall, the maximum rate of application on paraquat and diquat will be 231grams per hectare, when it was previously 1150 grams per hectare.”

A higher application rate applies to technology assisted spot spraying where application is capped at 30 per cent of total area.

Detailed information on new registration conditions for paraquat and diquat are available in the APVMA Special Gazette, 23 June 2026.

These restrictions are driven by acute toxicity risks for people handling the Schedule 7 poisons and a detailed assessment of data showing acute and chronic exposure risks to birds and mammals foraging in treated areas.

During the review process the APVMA received 171 submissions from scientists, doctors, the agricultural industry and other interested parties. Submissions on paraquat and diquat included a range of concerns including human health impact, farming viability and environmental impact.

The APVMA considered submissions which provided detailed scientific information or argument in line with contemporary international data requirements and test guidelines.

In making its decision, the APVMA found the weight of evidence does not show that paraquat exposure through approved uses increases the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease.

New registration conditions will apply to the labels of all paraquat and diquat products manufactured from today. Existing stock will be phased out over a two-year period, allowing the industry to identify and adopt alternative weed management strategies, and prepare for the implementation of new occupational health and safety measures.

NSW Farmers has expressed reservations at the decision to impose onerous restrictions on paraquat and diquat, warning the outcome will have significant on-ground impacts for farmers.

NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin said farmers respect the role of the APVMA as Australia’s independent, science-based regulator, but the decision raises serious and practical concerns for agricultural productivity, stewardship of the landscape and biosecurity.

“Farmers respect science – but we also need decisions that work in the paddock. Right now, there’s a real risk we’re being left without a tool we rely on, and without an equal replacement,” he stated.

“It is encouraging to see that some of the practical issues raised by farmers have been taken into account in the final decision, particularly the recognition of optical spraying systems and the higher rates for those targeted technologies.

“This shows that when farmers engage constructively and put forward evidence, regulators are prepared to listen – but the reality is that the final decision still falls short of what’s needed on farm.”

The ongoing concern is that the broadacre application rate remains too low to be effective in many real-world farming situations.

“Reducing application rates to the point where these products are potentially no longer effective doesn’t remove any perceived risk – it removes a critical solution,” Mr Martin explained.

According to NSW Farmers, paraquat and diquat are key tools for managing weeds particularly where herbicide resistance is already a significant challenge and alternative chemistry is limited or unavailable.

The peak farming group warned that without effective use of paraquat and diquat, farmers will be forced to adopt practices that may undermine broader environmental and sustainability outcomes, including increased applications of chemicals and increased tillage.

“Farmers are deeply committed to managing their land responsibly, including minimising chemical use and protecting soil health,” Mr Martin said.

“But you can’t effectively remove or downgrade a vital tool like this without a viable alternative ready and expect there to be no consequences.”

NSW Farmers welcomed the two-year phase-out period, noting it provides some time for adjustment, but warned it does not reduce the challenge facing farmers.

“A transition period is important, but it doesn’t solve the underlying problem – it simply shifts the pressure slightly down the road,” Mr Martin articulated.

“What farmers need now is not just regulatory change, but practical solutions – including investment in alternative chemistry and a clear pathway that reflects the realities of Australian agriculture.”

NSW Farmers emphasised that human health and safety remain paramount, and that farmers already operate under strict regulatory frameworks governing chemical use.

“Our members take chemical stewardship extremely seriously. They undergo training, operate within tight regulations, and want access to tools that are both safe and effective,” Mr Martin declared.

NSW Farmers will be actively calling on government to support farmers and undertake further research around this decision and its practical implementation on the ground.

GrainGrowers believe the final regulatory ruling relating to the use of paraquat handed down demonstrates progress from the preliminary determination but still impacts some major application rates.

GrainGrowers Chair Rhys Turton said research from across industry had been critical in ensuring science-based evidence was submitted to the APVMA.

“GrainGrowers has worked closely with industry to demonstrate the importance of these herbicides in Australian farming systems,” he revealed.

“They underpin the sustainable grain production methods we practise today, which reduce soil erosion and fuel requirements on farm.

“The ruling includes revised assessments which will restrict some major application rates, but it is positive that science-based evidence has prevailed in important areas of this decision.

“We thank all our growers who took part in surveys, trials on their farm and the grains industry experts who painstakingly compiled evidence.

“The GrainGrowers team will continue to work on behalf of its grower members and other key industry groups.”

Mr Turton said industry must continue to work on alternative chemistries to ensure growers have all the tools available to them.

“GrainGrowers will continue to work with the GRDC to ensure adequate ongoing research and development investment in maintaining existing chemistry and developing new solutions for Australian grain production.

“We now must look forward and work to ensure Australian growers can continue to do what they do best – produce world class food for customers here and abroad.”

In its submission, Cotton Australia called for the retention of some of the previous label conditions based on concerns about the applicability of the environmental modelling used in the review. The APVMA ultimately chose to reduce products rates in accordance with the environmental modelling, with some minor adjustments based on the feedback they received, they said.

“For fallow use, the maximum rate of paraquat products has been set at 231 g active per hectare, and paraquat/diquat products at 251 g active per hectare (equivalent to 1 L/ha of SpraySeed). These rates are lower than what many growers currently rely on for control of hard-to-kill weeds in fallow situations, and industry feedback has highlighted they are unlikely to provide reliable control of some key weeds currently targeted in cotton fallows, particularly larger or stressed weeds,” Cotton Australia said in a statement.

“All registrations specific to cotton have been removed from labels for products containing paraquat and diquat. This specifically means that these products can no longer be used for crop desiccation or control of cotton volunteers. This change will particularly impact production of dryland cotton, where these use patterns have been a vital part of the production system.

“For optical spot spraying systems, use has been allowed up to 770 g active per hectare (around 3 L/ha of a 250 g/L product). This is a significant reduction from the previous allowance of up to 9 L/ha. Cotton Australia and industry submissions also raised concerns that the APVMA assumption of 30% ground coverage with optical sprayers is too high, with field data indicating average coverage is closer to 10%, which affects how practical and effective the new settings will be in real paddock conditions.

“Other changes include the phase-out of backpack sprayers, requirements for enclosed mixing and loading systems, and increased personal protective equipment (PPE) requirements across all uses. Cotton Australia supported these changes to occupational safety in our response to the review in 2024.”