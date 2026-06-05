Another Successful HPGE Art Day
Another successful HPGE Art Day was held on Wednesday 6th May with Mrs Hayward!
Students explored printmaking techniques while creating designs using rotational symmetry. Throughout the day, they learnt how to carefully engrave designs into foam using the correct pencil depth, apply ink evenly to their foam prints, and rotate their designs at 90-degree angles to create striking symmetrical patterns.
It was wonderful to see so much creativity, focus and enthusiasm as students experimented with colour, pattern and design to produce unique artworks.
Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
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