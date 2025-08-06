Another record tumbles
Another new national lamb record was set at Central West Livestock Exchange in Forbes on Tuesday, 22 July. Goimbla Partnership (Matthew and Kylie Parker – Eugowra) sold a pen of lambs for an amazing $460 head. Agents MCC Chudleigh Dobell knocked down the record price for the owners. Image Credit: Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange Facebook Page.
Latest News
Students have strong start to term 3
Trundle Central School 9/10 Timber Technology students have had a [...]
Movie fun for local youth
Lachlan Children’s Services enjoyed an afternoon of fun when they [...]
Bendigo Bank Agencies to close in Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo
By Melissa Blewitt The Bendigo Bank has decided to close [...]
A historical look at Condobolin Show
Local young ladies are being encouraged to enter the 2025 [...]
Narelle and Suellen compete in Cobar
Western Districts Ladies' Golf Association held its annual Rose Bowl [...]
Evolution Mining recognises 50 years of NAIDOC Week
On Thursday, 10 July, Evolution Mining’s Cowal Gold Operations recognised [...]