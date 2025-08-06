Another record tumbles

Another new national lamb record was set at Central West Livestock Exchange in Forbes on Tuesday, 22 July. Goimbla Partnership (Matthew and Kylie Parker – Eugowra) sold a pen of lambs for an amazing $460 head. Agents MCC Chudleigh Dobell knocked down the record price for the owners. Image Credit: Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange Facebook Page.

