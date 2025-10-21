Annual Field Day held
NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development held their annual Field Day at the Condobolin Agricultural Research and Advisory Station on Tuesday, 30 September. “The day covered research and trial work being done on Farming Systems, Unlocking Soil Potential for better crops, trialling new Long Coleoptile wheats that can be sown deeper to chase moisture in years with a dry start and showcasing new varieties of Canola, Field Peas and Winter Cereals,” NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development Technical Officer Nick Moody explained. “About thirty agronomists and producers came out to see what we do and hear the latest results and then enjoyed a BBQ lunch and discussion afterwards.”
