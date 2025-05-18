Announcing SRC Members

Tullibigeal Central School announced their SRC Members for 2025 recently. Introducing the SRC Members for 2025: Abi O’Reilly, Ricky Murray-Wright, Indy, Alice Helyar, Hunter, Ayden Newham, Orabelle Turner, Veritty Turner, Sonny Bendall, Ty Hayward and Ethan Newham. Students who were absent at end of term 1 Assembly were presented with their certificates in term 2. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 14/05/2025By

Latest News

Announcing SRC Members

18/05/2025|

Tullibigeal Central School announced their SRC Members for 2025 recently. [...]

Baking and studying

17/05/2025|

On Thursday 1st May, Ivanhoe Central School students baked anzac [...]

We recommend