Anglican Church Fun Bowls Day
On Sunday 2nd June, the Lake Cargelligo Anglican Church held a Fun Bowls Day.
The day included raffles, bowling and a sausage sizzle.
A total of $1920 was raised with the raffles.
The winners of bowls went to:
1st – Kerry Davis, Sue and John Hart.
2nd – Ted Middleton, Karen and Rod Bartholomew.
Wooden Spooners – Hayley Ireland, Jayde Hague and Karli Johnson.
Kids awards – Nate Monk, Braith Hayward and Jay Hayward.
The winner of the Wood raffle was Steve Ireland.
The following are the winners of the raffle and their prizes:
Engel Esky – Dusty Johnson
Kids Hamper – Ian Aubrey
Lake Electrical Voucher – Ray Carruthers
Gift Box – Bell Bardawil
Frank Green Water Bottle – Maree Hayward
Visa Gift Card – Frank Hanley
Lake Building Supplies Voucher – Ted Middleton
Tigers Merchandise pack – Ian Aubrey
Hargraves Hamper – Ted Middleton
Kids Wheelbarrow – Peter Smith
Camping Chair – Frank Hanley
Bluetooth Speaker and Hats – Thea Hart
Candle and Diffuser – Emily Gordon
Bottle of Wine and chocolate – Max Hayward
“Thank you to all the people that donated the prizes. It was greatly appreciated. And thank you to everyone that come and supported the day.” read a post by Manda Haase on the Lake Cargelligo Anglican Church Facebook group.
Source and Image Credits: Manda Haase via the Lake Cargelligo Anglican Church Facebook group.
