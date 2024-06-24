Anglican Church Fun Bowls Day

On Sunday 2nd June, the Lake Cargelligo Anglican Church held a Fun Bowls Day.

The day included raffles, bowling and a sausage sizzle.

A total of $1920 was raised with the raffles.

The winners of bowls went to:

1st – Kerry Davis, Sue and John Hart.

2nd – Ted Middleton, Karen and Rod Bartholomew.

Wooden Spooners – Hayley Ireland, Jayde Hague and Karli Johnson.

Kids awards – Nate Monk, Braith Hayward and Jay Hayward.

The winner of the Wood raffle was Steve Ireland.

The following are the winners of the raffle and their prizes:

Engel Esky – Dusty Johnson

Kids Hamper – Ian Aubrey

Lake Electrical Voucher – Ray Carruthers

Gift Box – Bell Bardawil

Frank Green Water Bottle – Maree Hayward

Visa Gift Card – Frank Hanley

Lake Building Supplies Voucher – Ted Middleton

Tigers Merchandise pack – Ian Aubrey

Hargraves Hamper – Ted Middleton

Kids Wheelbarrow – Peter Smith

Camping Chair – Frank Hanley

Bluetooth Speaker and Hats – Thea Hart

Candle and Diffuser – Emily Gordon

Bottle of Wine and chocolate – Max Hayward

“Thank you to all the people that donated the prizes. It was greatly appreciated. And thank you to everyone that come and supported the day.” read a post by Manda Haase on the Lake Cargelligo Anglican Church Facebook group.

Source and Image Credits: Manda Haase via the Lake Cargelligo Anglican Church Facebook group.