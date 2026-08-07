Angela in the spotlight

TAFE NSW Teacher Spotlight: Meet Angela…..

Angela is a teacher with TAFE NSW delivering programs across both Lake Cargelligo and Condobolin Campuses. Condo – Monday and Tuesdays and Lake Cargelligo on Wednesday and Thursdays.

She works within the Equity team which is part of the Faculty of Foundation Skills and Aboriginal Culture and Languages. Ang’s role focuses on Foundation Skills. She has been teaching a wide range of subjects at TAFE NSW for approximately 12 years.

Angela’s passion to become a teacher was inspired by the wonderful teachers she had in primary school at Lake Cargelligo Central School. Their encouragement, dedication and positive influence left a lasting impression and inspired her to pursue a career in education. What Ang enjoys most about teaching is the opportunity to make a positive difference in people’s lives, she values the variety, the challenges, the rewards and the meaningful connections she builds with students.

Currently Ang is teaching Skills for Education and Employment (SEE) Program. This program focuses on developing foundation skills, including literacy, numeracy and digital technology skills. The goal of the program is to upskill and prepare people for the workforce- it is also designed to help build confidence, strengthen their existing skills and prepare for further study or employment.

Ang supports and encourages students to achieve their goals by building positive relationships through open communication and always strives to go the extra mile to help them succeed.

We asked Ang what makes teaching at our Lake Cargelligo Campus unique, she told us Lake is a small rural and remote campus, with a welcoming and supportive learning environment. where she enjoys working alongside an amazing team of local TAFE staff and is very fortunate to have excellent facilities that support both teaching and learning. She would love to see more courses become available for our local community, particularly practical, hands-on training opportunities.

Her one simple piece of advice is –

GIVE IT A TRY AND BELIEVE IN YOUR OWN ABILITIES!

Source and Image Credit: TAFE NSW – Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.