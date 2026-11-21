Andrew selected

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School student Andrew Buckland was selected to participate in the NSW Mining Degree Ready Program, providing an opportunity to explore career and university pathways in the mining and resources industry.

Andrew successfully secured a place in the program after applying during Term Two, joining students from across NSW for a four-day industry experience from Monday, 26 October to Thursday, 29 October.

Organised by the NSW Minerals Council in partnership with Regional Industry Education Partnerships (RIEP), the program aims to introduce students to the range of career opportunities available in the mining sector through industry visits, practical activities and university engagement.

As part of the program, Andrew travelled to Wollongong and Sydney, with his itinerary including a visit to the University of Wollongong, the Southern Mines Rescue Station and activities associated with a major mining industry convention in Sydney.

The four-day experience also included a twilight safari at Taronga Zoo and an overnight stay on Cockatoo Island. The program provided Andrew with an opportunity to learn more about the mining and resources industry, meet industry representatives and gain an understanding of the qualifications and university pathways available to students considering a career in the sector.

Condobolin High School congratulated Andrew on his selection, describing it as a significant achievement worth celebrating.