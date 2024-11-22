Andrew named Best in the World

By Sean Cunningham (The Lake News)

Lake Cargelligo Central School PE teacher Andrew Carter was named the best in the world in the Men’s Bodybuilding 40+ category at the World Natural Games on Saturday 2nd November.

Andrew also won the Men’s Novice section, placed fourth in the Open category and fifth in the over 72 kilograms event.

His impressive results against body-builders from throughout the world has led to an even bigger reward.

“Due to winning two divisions I also received two, 2025 Pro League Qualifier cards, which means that I am eligible to compete in the international professional league against professional bodybuilders in 2025,” Andrew said.

“The competition featured athletes from over 20 different countries including France, Italy, Brazil, Slovakia, Slovenia and New Zealand. with some competitors flying over 30 hours to compete at the competition.

“The world titles, held in Australia for the first time at the Australian Institute of Sport, was certainly the biggest competition that I have competed in.

“I have previously competed at the Australian Titles, but the World Titles is a huge step up, the quality of the international athletes was phenomenal.

“I never go into competitions assuming that I will do well, so my success this year has been a very pleasant surprise.”

His performances in lead-up events to the World Natural Games over the past month are also impressive.

The 40-year-old competed in the “I Compete Natural” (ICN) ACT State Titles in Canberra and won the Men’s 40+ and Novice categories and was runner-up in the Open category.

He backed up those performances in the ICN Australian Titles in Melbourne with wins in the 40+ and Novice sections and a third placing in the Open category.

A teacher at Lake Central since 2011, Andrew also voluntarily manages the Lake Cargelligo Fitness Centre and has done so for the past 12 years.

“The gym is obviously fantastic for my physical health, but it also has huge benefits for my mental health by relieving stress etc,” he said.

“It is a time-consuming sport – I spend on average two hours a day, five days a week in the gym.

“I also have to weigh and track all of my food to make sure that I am hitting my protein, carbohydrate, fat and calorie targets.

“I am very lucky that my wife is extremely supportive of my goals which makes things easier.

“I love the whole bodybuilding lifestyle and the challenge of improving my physique and enjoy eating a healthy diet.”

Andrew has come a long way in the sport since he first picked up a set of weights as a 12-year-old.

From that young age his passion for the sport developed and he entered his first bodybuilding competition 10 years ago.

“I received my first weight set for Christmas when I was 12 and I have been training ever since,” he said.

“I started at home when I was in primary school doing pull-ups, push-ups and sit-ups each day.

“I have always loved training.

“I originally decided to compete after I retired from playing rugby league because I was looking for a new challenge.”

He is currently having break from competition in his “off-season” after competing in his final event of the year.

The World Natural Games will take place in Dubai next year, however Andrew said he won’t compete.

Instead, he plans to muscle up and have a crack at the Natural Bodybuilding Pro League.

“I have decided that I won’t be competing in 2025,” he said.

“I plan on using the next two years to improve my physique before competing again in 2026, with the aim of gaining my Pro Card and turning pro.

“I will still track all of my meals, but will be eating a lot more with the aim of putting on more muscle mass.

“During the next 18 months I will focus on gaining size and improving my physique, so that I can bring a better package to the stage in 2026.”

The Natural Bodybuilding Pro League is a series of competitions conducted in various countries around the globe.

Story and image sourced via The Lake News.