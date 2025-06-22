An incredible Condo Rugby Union Ladies Day held

What an incredible day we had on Saturday, 31st May for our long-awaited Ladies Day! With over 150 ladies in attendance, a packed sideline, and plenty of good vibes, it was one of our most successful events yet.

Our guests were treated to a stunning selection of beautiful wines, cold beers, and a massive spread of delicious food. The atmosphere was electric, full of smiles, laughter, and good energy from start to finish. Everyone looked amazing, the weather turned it on, and the whole day had that unmistakable feel of the rugby community coming together and celebrating something special. Even the bottomless bar struggled to keep up – a true sign of a good day!

A huge thank you to our major sponsor, Tullinga Dorper Stud, for their generous support- without them, days like this wouldn’t be possible.

We were lucky enough to have Shane Riley performing throughout the afternoon, creating the perfect atmosphere. Our auction was a standout success, raising valuable funds for the club and providing plenty of laughs and friendly competition.

Auction Results:

Load of Firewood – Donated by ‘Osterley’ Ootha Moon Pastoral, sold to the Patton family for $800.

Number 1 Rams Jersey – Sold to Mason Turner for $430.

Original Artwork – Donated by Annie Ryan, sold to Sandi Berry for $1,025.

Authentic Italian Fine Dining Experience for 10– Donated by Matt Hall, sold to a syndicate of Rams players for a whopping $4,300.

7 Hours of Labour from 5 Rams Players – Sold to Will Dean for $2,400.

On the field, the Rams faced off against West Wyalong in a tough match. It was a brilliant game of They may have taken the win on the scoreboard – but we definitely won the day (and the boat race).

A Massive Thank You to Our Sponsors: Talinga Dorper Stud (Major Sponsor); Ray White Condobolin; The Hall; Evve Collective; JS Wellness & Beauty; Leanne’s Hairdressing; Ruby Woodlock Art; Murtonga Pastoral; ‘Osterley’ Ootha Moon Pastoral PTY LTD; Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy; Hippity Hop Boutique; Cin Cin Hire; Matt Hall; and Annie Ryan Art.

We are beyond grateful to each and every business that donated and supported the day. It’s the community spirit that makes this club so special.

It’s been so good to see the Rams back and going strong, and we’re incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received from the community. The way everyone has gotten behind the club- turning up, cheering us on, and getting involved, it means the world to us.

Thank you again to everyone who attended, donated, bid, and supported the day. We’re incredibly grateful and already looking forward to the next one!

Contributed by Laura Anderson.

Image Credits: clemosphotography