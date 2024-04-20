Amber performs at Bogan Gate Pub
Over 160 people turned up at the Bogan Gate Pub for a great night out with Amber Lawrence on Friday 22nd March.
Amber and her band had travelled from all parts of NSW to be there in fine form, and played an extra long show. Some of the songs included Amber’s hits ‘Outrageous’ and “Heart’ plus some sing along renditions of “Islands in the Stream’ and 9-5.
It was a fantastic community night out, and Kerri at the Bogan Gate plans to do it again. Amber and her band had a great night “It’s always the best show when you go to Regional NSW, and the team at Bogan Gate really looked after us, we’ll be back!”.
Source: Contributed by Amber Lawrence. Image Credit: www.amberlawrence.com.au
