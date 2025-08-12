All Schools State Cross Country

Congratulations to Trundle Central School student Jessica Morgan on her achievement in representing TCS at the All Schools State Cross Country Championships held in Sydney on Tuesday 22nd July.

Jessica competed in the 17 Years Girls 4000m race on a challenging and undulating course at the Sydney International Equestrian Centre. She placed 76th out of 93 competitors in the All Schools event and 56th out of 73 in the Combined High Schools division.

Jessica is to be commended for her dedication and determination, proudly representing both Trundle Central School and Western School Sports. Well done, Jessica!

Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School Newsletter.