All Schools State Cross Country
Congratulations to Trundle Central School student Jessica Morgan on her achievement in representing TCS at the All Schools State Cross Country Championships held in Sydney on Tuesday 22nd July.
Jessica competed in the 17 Years Girls 4000m race on a challenging and undulating course at the Sydney International Equestrian Centre. She placed 76th out of 93 competitors in the All Schools event and 56th out of 73 in the Combined High Schools division.
Jessica is to be commended for her dedication and determination, proudly representing both Trundle Central School and Western School Sports. Well done, Jessica!
Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School Newsletter.
Latest News
Reunion and Old Boys Day 2025
The Ungarie Magpies Football and Netball Club held its 2025 [...]
All Schools State Cross Country
Congratulations to Trundle Central School student Jessica Morgan on her [...]
Elders Photo Competition in focus
It's time to get your cameras out, the Elders calendar [...]
Rams show plenty of heart and determination
Condobolin Rugby Union Match Report: Condo Vs West Wyalong The [...]
Students practice dance moves
Lake Cargelligo Central School Krop (Kids Rapt on Performing) practice [...]
New Skatepark officially opens
After two years in the pipeline, The Tottenham Skatepark Development [...]