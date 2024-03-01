All revved up and ready to ride
Members of The Wild Dogs from Sydney and surrounds roared into town on Friday, 16 February.
After a breakfast at the Condobolin Hotel, on Saturday, 17 February from 10am they offered rides to local kids and older adults.
This was the 19th year that the Wild Dogs have organised the Condobolin Ride Weekend.
They asked for a donation for the rides, which goes to a local charity. In 2024 in the Condobolin Branch of the CWA is the chosen charity once again.
Last year they raised $2,141 from the rides and a raffle, which was donated to the Condobolin Branch of the CWA.
