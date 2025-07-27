Alex explores work experience

Bland Shire Council recently welcomed Ungarie Central School student Alex Jackson for work experience with the shire’s Technical Services team.

Alex spent time learning about roads, engineering, asset management, and even got a behind-the-scenes look at the sewerage treatment process.

Great to see students exploring career pathways and gaining hands-on insight into how local infrastructure is managed. Well done, Alex!

Source and Image Credits: Bland Shire Council Facebook page.