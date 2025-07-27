Alex explores work experience
Bland Shire Council recently welcomed Ungarie Central School student Alex Jackson for work experience with the shire’s Technical Services team.
Alex spent time learning about roads, engineering, asset management, and even got a behind-the-scenes look at the sewerage treatment process.
Great to see students exploring career pathways and gaining hands-on insight into how local infrastructure is managed. Well done, Alex!
Source and Image Credits: Bland Shire Council Facebook page.
Latest News
Tulli take on Lake
The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Netball and Football teams travelled to [...]
Honouring Indigenous voices and culture
By Melissa Blewitt Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation (WCC) honoured Indigenous voices, [...]
Alex explores work experience
Bland Shire Council recently welcomed Ungarie Central School student Alex [...]
New Parking Arrangements for St Francis Xavier School
Media Release New parking arrangements will be in place at [...]
Netball teams compete with Lake Cargelligo
The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Netball and Football teams travelled to [...]
A perfect evening for star gazing
An evening of star gazing took centre stage at Condobolin [...]