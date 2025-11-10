Afternoon on the Green

By Hayley Egan

On Saturday 18th October, Trundle Children’s Centre held ‘Afternoon on the Green’ at the Trundle Golf Club.

A total of 42 golfers hit the course for a fun day in the sun.

Lachie Miller from KMWL was the auctioneer for the auction, which raised a total of $4,880 for the centre.

Charlie Goodsell provided entertainment on the day.

“Shout out to our amazing sponsors — Elders, C&M Civil Earthworks, KMWL Forbes, Central West Fluid Power, Inland Petroleum and SB Kitchens. Your support made the day such a success!” read a post on the Trundle Children’s Centre Facebook page.

The centre announced their thanks to the committee, staff, families and friends that helped make the event the success that it was. A special thanks was given to the committee secretary, Georgia Watt who was the driving force and powerhouse behind the event.

Image Credits: Trundle Children’s Centre Facebook page.