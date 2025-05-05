Abi receives badge
Congratulations to Tullibigeal Central School student Abigail, who received her School Captain badge at the school assembly on Friday 11th April. It was extra special to have her parents there to support and share in the moment. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
