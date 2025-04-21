Abi makes it to PSSA Netball team

Congratulations to Tullibigeal Central School student, Abigail who made it into the Lower Lachlan PSSA Netball Team. Abi will now compete in Orange at the Western Region Trials. Well done Abi! Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.

