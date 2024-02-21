A very successful opening

No Moo 4 U, now under the ownership of Amali Haworth, held a very successful opening on Saturday, 10 February. The community were eager to try all the tasty treats on offer. This included delicious mango and watermelon (also known as Candy Melon) flavours. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.

