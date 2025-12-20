A very successful November

Forbes Livestock and Agency Co wrapped up November with a solid store cattle yarding, finishing the month on a strong note and rolling straight into December with an even bigger yarding to kick things off. “There’s definitely no slowing down for our boys in the field, backing it up week after week,” a post on the Forbes Livestock and Agency Co Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Forbes Livestock and Agency Co Facebook Page.

